56,700 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of WTRG opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

