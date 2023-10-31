61,196 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 748,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $16,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

