8,400 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,869,184 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

