AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2024 earnings at $11.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

