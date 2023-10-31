Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $71,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

