Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

