Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

