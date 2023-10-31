American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 91.19%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

