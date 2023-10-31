American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

