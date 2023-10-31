Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AON by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,265,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in AON by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

AON opened at $308.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.30. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $274.34 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

