Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

