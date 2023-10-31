Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

