Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 169.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 324,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $7,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

