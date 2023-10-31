Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

