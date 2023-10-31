Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $306.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

