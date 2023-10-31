AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $88.63 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

