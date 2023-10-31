Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Ball worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ball by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

