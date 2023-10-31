Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 64,013 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.85.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

