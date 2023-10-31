Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $127,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $222.56 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $283.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

