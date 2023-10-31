Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.13 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $123,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NYSE:UNM opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

