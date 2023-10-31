Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $135.68 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,752 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $135,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock worth $5,763,048 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.19 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.