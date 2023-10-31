Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $136.58 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $136,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $372.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $367.73 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

