Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $140.55 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $140,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

