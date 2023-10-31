Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $141.70 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $141,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

