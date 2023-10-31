Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $129,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

