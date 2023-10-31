Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $133,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

