Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,165 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $120,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

