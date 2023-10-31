Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $122,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

