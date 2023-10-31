Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $132,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -309.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

