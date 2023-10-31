Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $140,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.05.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

