Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,248 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

