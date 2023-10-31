Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,709 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,465 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

COF stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

