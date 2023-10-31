Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 92,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 506,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.