Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.