Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1,115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,373 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Western Union worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

