Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 254,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

OXY opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

