Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Shares of CTAS opened at $502.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.67 and a 200 day moving average of $488.08. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $405.63 and a 52-week high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

