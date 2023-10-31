Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 10,139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

