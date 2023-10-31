Barclays PLC Acquires 11,348 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

