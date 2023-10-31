Barclays PLC Acquires 16,441 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.