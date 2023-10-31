Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of THOR Industries worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

