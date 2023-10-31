Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 357.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

