Barclays PLC Buys 414 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 100 shares of company stock worth $183,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,835.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,599.38. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

