Barclays PLC Cuts Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.66% of FuelCell Energy worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 465,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after buying an additional 410,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 988,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FCEL stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

