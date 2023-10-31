Barclays PLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,110 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

