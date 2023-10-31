Barclays PLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

