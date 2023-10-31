Barclays PLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

