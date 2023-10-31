Barclays PLC Has $6.17 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 11.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

CHE opened at $562.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.16. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $456.34 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

