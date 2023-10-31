Barclays PLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,375,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.