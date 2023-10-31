Barclays PLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,375,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE:RIO opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Does Jetblue Look Like a Value Play Here?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock is Ripe For Your Portfolio?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Alibaba makes Goldman’s ‘Conviction List’: Earnings beat coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.