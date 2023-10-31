Barclays PLC Has $6.29 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 685.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

